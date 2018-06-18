Musician XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

18 June 2018

Singer and rapper XXXTentacion has been shot dead in Florida tonight.

The Broward Co. Fire Dept. confirmed that the 20-year-old performer has been pronounced dead in hospital tonight.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired and video has emerged on social media of what appears to be the musician in his car in the aftermath of the shooting.

The 20-year-old rapper was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida and, as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

A message from #xxxtentacion before his death. He was only 20. pic.twitter.com/pyBfBURh4R — Big Boy (@BigBoy) June 18, 2018

XXX was in legal bother as he was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend. He was also accused of witness tampering.

The performer was under house arrest but a judge allowed him out so that he could tour.

His recent album debuted at number one in the US charts.

Share it:













Don't Miss