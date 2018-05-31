Carlow’s latest music & arts festival has added a host of new acts to its stellar line-up.

Comedians Karl Spain and Owen Colgan from Hardy Bucks along with vloggers Farmer Michael & Kathleen top the stand-up bill.

The festival organizers have also bolstered their music line-up with the addition of singer-songwriter Peco, The Elephant Room, and synthpop artist Cat Turner to name but a few.

The additions follow the earlier announcement of headliners Obie Trice, Got is An Astronaut and Swifty & Kuniva from D12.

You can check out the full line-up below.

Comedy, Spoken Word & much more Acts added to #bare18 pic.twitter.com/YN831G6243 — BARE In The Woods (@BAREfestival) May 30, 2018

This year’s festival takes place at Borris House, Carlow, from July 6th-7th. You can get your hands on tickets by tapping this link.

This content is brought to you by BARE Music & Arts Festival

