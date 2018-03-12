Beyonce and Jay-Z announced on Monday that they are set to tour again later this year.

After touring On The Run in 2014 the married couple announced the follow-up – On the Run Part 2 (or OTR II).

Bey and Jay Z will go on the road with a world tour playing 11 European shows and 21 shows in North America.

But the ’03 Bonnie and Clyde have left one country off their list that has upset a lot of fans – Ireland.

The duo will play four dates in the UK but with no show announced for Ireland, people have been left very unimpressed.

The four OTR II dates in the UK take place between June 6 and 15, while the European leg ends on July 17 before the US leg starts on July 25.

With some dates free, maybe the duo will announce more dates soon which include an Irish show. All we can do is hope.

