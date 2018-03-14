User on social media have called out Taylor Swift for ‘ripping off’ a Kenzo advert, filmed by director Spike Jonze.

Swift’s latest video, for her song Delicate, was released on March 12 but according to viewers has a lot of similarities to the fragrance ad aired in 2016, featuring actress Margaret Qualley.

People are pointing out a lot of similarities between Taylor Swift’s new video and this ad

In each video, Qualley and Swift wear similar formal dress, pull silly faces and dance behind unsuspecting people at a formal event.

Since its release, Delicate has accumulated over 24 million views.

