Our Play Irish Artist of the Week is Alex & Echoes with their single ‘Weeping Ink’.

Alex & Echoes are a Dublin dance duo who have released the track on their newly formed label CSR.

The band consists of singer Jessica Smith and producer and instrumentalist Cormac Butler.

Both Jessica and Cormac started out playing separately in live bands, but grew disheartened with the band format. “I got into music production when I decided to go it alone,” recalls Cormac. “I couldn’t rely on other people and there were too many opinions.” Jessica shared a similar experience. “It sounds a bit selfish,” she adds almost apologetically, “but I wanted to have more control over it.”

Alex & Echoes will be playing the Summer In The City gig with Chainsmokers and Rita Ora at the RDS this summer.

