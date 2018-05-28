Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Rachel Grace.

Rachel is an up and coming singer/songwriter from Wexford Town. At just 16, she has already made a name for herself, having supported amazing artists including Wallis Bird, Don Mescall, Demi Bonet and Keith Plunkett.

Her songs, often described as touching and real along with her powerful vocals, resonates with the audience. She released her self-funded album ‘Song For You’ in 2015.

Her single ‘You Don’t Know’ is our track of the week and her EP ‘Routes’ is also out this summer.

