Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Saarloos and their single ‘Changes’.

Saarloos are a new Irish band consisting of acclaimed songwriters Craig Gallagher and Brian McGovern (former Fallen Drakes). Having formed a formidable songwriting partnership they felt a desire to perform their songs together onstage.

Together they already racked up a massive combined 4 million plays on Spotify and both have performed alongside artists such as Gavin James, The Coronas, Daniel Bedingfield, Picture This and Bon Jovi. As well as touring across Europe selling out show’s in Amsterdam, Rotterdam an three Sold Out nights Dublin Whelans.

Their debut single “Changes” is out now and is produced by London based producer Ollie Green. Saarloos will be opening for Gavin James for all upcoming Irish and European tours starting May 30th in Brussels.

