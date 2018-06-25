Post Malone sings The Auld Triangle backstage with Beat Fleeter on his J1

25 June 2018

One of our very own Beat Fleeters went to insane lengths to meet up with Post Malone over the weekend at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego.

Not only did our Beat Fleeter, Darragh, meet the Rockstar chart-topper, he also sang a rendition of The Auld Triangle with him backstage.

AND he managed the feat without even buying a ticket!

We spoke to Darragh earlier today and asked how this all came to be…

“My friend Aaron, who is a massive fan, bought a ticket a few months ago. I just left it on the long finger until I went over to LA which by then the price had gone up to $180.

I didn’t want him going on his own, so I went down to the gig in the hope of buying a ticket on the door”, he said.

As luck would have it, Darragh spotted a yellow production wristband on the grounds outside the theatre and there began a night he’ll never forget.

“I’m not going to lie, it was pretty beaten up, so I put some chewing gum on my wrist to keep it together.”

From here Darragh made his way up to security where he unleashed his daring, if spur-of-the-moment, plan…

“I took out my phone where I had this imaginary conversation about experiencing sound issues at the theatre. I was like ‘Ahh yeah. There’s an echo in the building’. I was just winging it.

After a while on my phone, I told the security guard that it was all sorted. I flashed the wristband, but she asked for my credentials, which I obviously didn’t have.”

She then says ‘hang on, I’ll get my manager’. So the security manager comes along, flashes at the wristband with his torch, and lets me through. I couldn’t contain myself.”

Call it luck of the Irish, but Darragh was in – and on his was to Post Malone’s dressing room.

“Everything you’d expect in a rapper’s dressing room was there, without going into too much detail”, he joked.

As any good friend would do, Darragh got his friend in on the action by bringing him backstage to meet Post Malone’s crew.

The lads then watched the gig from VIP section backstage, but the best was yet to come.

“As we were VIPs, we got an invite to go to the gig afterparty”, said Darragh.

“We were chatting to Post Malone’s manager and as you do when you’re in the US, we told her that we’re Irish.

So the manager calls Post Malone over and tells him that we’ve come all the way from Ireland.

Then, out of nowhere, he just bursts into The Auld Triangle.”

A few more tunes and a game of beer pong later, the lads were left reeling from what was an insane night.

“He was so genuine, he just had so much time for us.”

Any chance of some VIP tickets, lads?

