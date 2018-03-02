Rock band Queen and American pop singer Adam Lambert announced today that they would play an open-air concert in Dublin’s Marlay Park this summer.
One show has been confirmed so far for July 8th as part of Queen’s “One more around the block” tour.
New Tour Date! @QueenWillRock + @adamlambert to play Dublin’s Marlay Park on July 8th. Tickets go on sale on Friday 9th March @ https://t.co/glcAf6vTSf at 9am GMT. pic.twitter.com/udMzxJQtSp
— Queen (@QueenWillRock) March 2, 2018
Queen and Adam Lambert first shared the stage for the American Idol final in May 2009,and have since played more than 130 shows around the world.
The surprise announcement that they would be adding new European dates came in the wake of last November’s sold out show at the 3 Arena.
Ticket prices start from €79.50 and go on sale Friday, March 9th at 9am via Ticketmaster.
