The Rolling Stones gig at Croke Park has been granted a licence.

It means the gig can go ahead on May 17.

It will be the 4th concert to take place at the stadium this year.

Tickets for the Croke Park date go on sale this Friday, March 21 and will be available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets priced at:

Standing/ General admission – €70.45

Seated – €90 / €136 / €181

Gold Circle – €181

Aiken Promotions today received notification of the granting of the licence for the Dublin date of the ‘STONES – NO FILTER’ Tour @CrokePark on 17 May. Tickets for the Croke Park date go on sale this Friday 23 March at 9am! #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/jR2GfNVyHo — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) March 20, 2018

