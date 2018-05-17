By Joe Leogue

A tax on the use of the word “treacherous” during Storm Ophelia would have eradicated the national debt, yet the Irish weather phenomenon truly deserving of such characterisation is the deceptive May sunshine.

It lured fools in their hundreds out in their t-shirts this evening, only for them to throw covetous glances at the wiser heads in jackets who were carried down Jones’ Road on a cool breeze towards an appointment with Rock Heritage and the Rolling Stones.

The Stones’ back catalogue — particularly their career-best run from the 60s and 70s — is packed with tunes that are almost omnipresent, songs so well established as household names that a lazier writer would leverage their familiarity for some cheap play on words, not that this reviewer ever would stoop to such depths. Oh no no.

Introducing himself on stage to ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ in a three-quarter length silver sequin coat, Jagger showed the sort of nimble movement in front of the Hill that would be the envy of men a quarter of his age who will look to entertain with a different kind of footwork in Croker this summer.

‘Tumbling Dice’ from Exile on Main Street followed, with ‘Paint It Black’ in tow which set the tone for the night.

Despite nods to their recent LP Blue and Lonesome — ‘Just Your Fool’ and ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’ were politely tolerated by those in the crowd with only the compilation albums in their personal collection — this was a Greatest Hits show from an act with a hatful of them.

The four-piece will make the step-up to big stage headliners when they play the Iveagh Gardens in July, and won’t be lacking for the occasion given how comfortable they looked tonight.

You can read Joe Leogue’s full report in today’s Irish Examiner

Share it:













Don't Miss