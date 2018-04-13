The first wave of acts have been announced for Waterford’s Daytripper music festival.

UK drum & bass collective Rudimental, electronic stalwarts Basement Jaxx and disco legends Sister Sledge top the bill as the festival returns to a three-day event for 2018.

Other headliners include Jenny Greene, Heather Small and Waterford legends King Kong Company.

The festival will once again take place at The Gasworks site in Waterford City.

This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, August 24th and runs through until August 26th.

Tickets are priced at €46 + service fee across the weekend and are available online at daytripper.ie from 9am today (April 13) or at No.21 Off Licence, The Glen, Waterford City.

Share it:













Don't Miss