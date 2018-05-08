Ryan O’Shaughnessy says he has put in the hard work ahead of his Eurovision semi-final performance this evening.

The Dubliner will aim to become the first Irish singer to qualify for the final since 2013.

O’Shaughnessy will perform a song he co-wrote entitled ‘Together’ to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Ryan says he won’t be daunted singing to such a large audience:

“Hasn’t really dawned on me just yet,” he said.

“I think we’re well prepared. We’ve done so much rehearsing and all the work has gone in over the last few months.

“I probably should feel a little bit more nervous than I do.”

