Shawn Mendes has announced a global arena tour for 2019 and we’ve made the list.

The tour, which supports the release of his self-titled third album, will land in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, April 13.

“Shawn Mendes: The Tour” will mark his third global headline tour, following his sold-out 2017 arena trek, and will take in 56 dates spanning across North America, the UK, and Europe.

Tickets for the gig go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets Nationwide

Mendes’ highly anticipated third album is out on May 25.

The album follows 2016’s Illuminate and 2014’s Handwritten, featuring the four hit singles “Stitches”, “Mercy”, “Treat You Better” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”. “In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan”.

For all tour dates and ticket info head to https://www.shawnmendesthetour.com.

