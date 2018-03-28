It emerged earlier this week that someone bit Beyoncé on the face, and the internet has wasted no time in getting on the case.

In an interview with GQ magazine, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that an unnamed actress bit Queen Bey at a party in December 2007.

Haddish told GQ: “There was this actress there,” continues Haddish, keeping her voice low, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest.” One of the most things she did? “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Since then, the internet has been freaking out, and has created a frenzy to solve what has been pegged the true crime mystery of our time.

Tiffany Haddish revealing someone bit Beyoncé. The internet right now: pic.twitter.com/bXtXWgAcZI — Shane Avery (@ShaneAvery) March 26, 2018

Who Bit Beyoncé: American Crime Story — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) March 26, 2018

can serial season 3 be about who bit beyoncé — 🌿 katie (@katielliott) March 26, 2018

Whoever bit Beyoncé is looking like this today. #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/V9eiavpyuq — Margaret Haywood (@NsyncKitten) March 26, 2018

Happy Tuesday to everyone except whoever bit Beyoncé — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 27, 2018

This is not a case for the police. #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/t5COPMWhWh — saaaaïd (@Saidamar) March 26, 2018

whoever bit Beyoncé is a horrible terrible monster demon who is bad and mean and bad but also if you bite Beyoncé do….. do you get her powers — wikipedia “Killmonger, But Make It Feminist” brown (@eveewing) March 26, 2018

IF YOU HAVE A NAME AND YOU AREN’T SPILLING YOU ARE HARBORING A FUGITIVE! #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/j2nt01a0sH — First Lady of Music 🐝 (@FBEYI4) March 26, 2018

Dear Special Counsel Mueller, I know you’re busy trying to safeguard Democracy. And you’ve been doing a really great job. But, if you have time, we’d love your talents to be focused on #WhoBitBeyonce. We need to know. Sincerely, America — Jeremy D. Thompson (@Reelpolitik) March 26, 2018

Even other celebs are itching to find out who the mystery chomper is.

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

The reason I haven’t tweeted about #WhoBitBeyonce is simple. I have no problem taking on the President of the United States…but I would never take on Beyoncé and the Beyhive. I’m staying out! 🐝🐝🐝 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 27, 2018

for my birthday today, can someone spill #WhoBitBeyonce pretty please? 🎂🎂 — Fergie (@Fergie) March 27, 2018

Scrubs star Zach Braff even joked he was the culprit.

Moments before I bit Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/EAzZXTBcbo — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 27, 2018

A representative for Bey told GQ that they did not know anything about the incident, but the internet is sure to figure it out sooner rather than later.

