You voted for them and we counted them down on New Year’s Eve.

These are officially the South East’s Biggest 50 Songs of 2017.

50 Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Lonely Together

49 Hudson Taylor – Feel It Again

48 Burak Yeter – Tuesday

47 Rita Ora – Anywhere

46 Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

45 Coronas – We Couldn’t Fake It

44 Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean – Slide

43 The Script – Rain

42 Zedd ft. Alessia Cara – Stay

41 Little Mix ft. CNCO – Reggaeton Lento

40 Julia Michaels – Issues

39 DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

38 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

37 Axwell & Ingrosso – More Than You Know

36 Gavin James – I Don’t Know Why

35 JP Cooper – September Song

34 NF – Let You Down

33 Martin Jensen – Solo Dance

32 Martin Garrix ft. Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

31 Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

30 Marshmello ft. Khalid – Silence

29 Jonas Blue – Mama

28 The Academic – Bear Claws

27 Starley – Call On Me

26 Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell & Big Sean – Feels

25 Kodaline – Brother

24 Imagine Dragons – Thunder

23 Stephanie Rainey – 100 Like Me

22 Jax Jones ft. RAYE – You Don’t Know Me

21 The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

20 MK – 17

19 John Gibbons – P.Y.T.(Pretty Young Thing)

18 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

17 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

16 Kygo ft. Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

15 Picture This – Never Change

14 Camila Cabello – Havana

13 Chasing Abbey – That Good Thing

12 Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios

11 Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson – Symphony

10 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

9 Ed Sheeran ft. Beyonce – Perfect

8 French Montana – Unforgettable

7 Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola

6 Pink – What About Us

5 Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay – Something Just Like This

4 Picture This – Addicted To You

3 Dua Lipa – New Rules

2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

