You voted for them and we counted them down on New Year’s Eve.
These are officially the South East’s Biggest 50 Songs of 2017.
50 Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Lonely Together
49 Hudson Taylor – Feel It Again
48 Burak Yeter – Tuesday
47 Rita Ora – Anywhere
46 Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
45 Coronas – We Couldn’t Fake It
44 Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean – Slide
43 The Script – Rain
42 Zedd ft. Alessia Cara – Stay
41 Little Mix ft. CNCO – Reggaeton Lento
40 Julia Michaels – Issues
39 DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
38 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
37 Axwell & Ingrosso – More Than You Know
36 Gavin James – I Don’t Know Why
35 JP Cooper – September Song
34 NF – Let You Down
33 Martin Jensen – Solo Dance
32 Martin Garrix ft. Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely
31 Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
30 Marshmello ft. Khalid – Silence
29 Jonas Blue – Mama
28 The Academic – Bear Claws
27 Starley – Call On Me
26 Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell & Big Sean – Feels
25 Kodaline – Brother
24 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
23 Stephanie Rainey – 100 Like Me
22 Jax Jones ft. RAYE – You Don’t Know Me
21 The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
20 MK – 17
19 John Gibbons – P.Y.T.(Pretty Young Thing)
18 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
17 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
16 Kygo ft. Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
15 Picture This – Never Change
14 Camila Cabello – Havana
13 Chasing Abbey – That Good Thing
12 Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
11 Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson – Symphony
10 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
9 Ed Sheeran ft. Beyonce – Perfect
8 French Montana – Unforgettable
7 Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola
6 Pink – What About Us
5 Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay – Something Just Like This
4 Picture This – Addicted To You
3 Dua Lipa – New Rules
2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito
1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You