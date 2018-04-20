Nothing Compares 2 U is one of the most iconic songs created by pop legend Prince.

Made famous by our own Sinead O’Connor, the singer’s estate have now released an original recording of the song by Prince.

The Purple Rain singer passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57.

Recorded in his home state of Minnesota fans get to hear this version of the song for the first time, complete with unseen footage of Prince’s band – The Revolution – rehearsing.

Before the track starts, a statement from Prince’s estate reads:

“The following is previously unseen rehearsal footage of Prince & The Revolution from the summer of 1984.

“It was in this very room at Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota that Prince created and committed to tape one of his most beloved and iconic compositions, which six years later would become a worldwide hit for Sinead O’Connor.”

“Prince’s original studio version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ is presented here for the first time.”

Here’s the video in full.

Simply stunning.

Share it:













Don't Miss