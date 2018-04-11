The Overtones singer Tim Matley has passed away aged 36.

The Farranree, Co Cork native is believed to have fallen from the balcony of a building in London.

The singer joined the Overtones in 2010 and enjoyed the success of four top-10 albums in the UK, Platinum status in Ireland and the UK for their debut album Good Ol’ Fashioned Love and Gold status for their second album, Higher.

He had been battling cancer having been diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma and was due to take on a 15,000 feet skydive to raise money for the Royal Marsden hospital in London where he received his treatment.

He was also due back in Cork over the summer to perform a charity gig in support of Down Syndrome Centre, Cork at City Hall on June 12.

Farranree Youth Club, which Mr Matley was a member of, have paid tribute to their former member in a Facebook post .

“It is with great sadness we have learned the passing of our dear friend and former member Timmy Mately. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mom Geraldine and sister Audrey at this heartbreaking time. Heaven has gained the most beautiful singing angel. Sleep tight our friend.xxxx”

Feature image: Jane McDonald and vocal harmony group The Overtones (from left) Lachine Chapman, Darren Everest, Mike Crawshaw, Mark Franks and Tim Matley. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland.

-Digital Desk

