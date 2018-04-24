The Trip to Tipp is Back … introducing Féile Classical

24 April 2018

The Trip to Tipp is set to return to Thurles on Saturday, September 22nd as the Féile Classical.

28 years ago, Féile, was the first ever multi-day Irish music festival born on the hallowed turf of Semple.

The Stunning, Hothouse Flowers, An Emotional Fish, Something Happens, The 4 of Us, The Frank & Walters and Special Guests are some of the acts set to perform on the night with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Tom Dunne, who’s band Something Happens performed at Féile ‘90, ‘91 and ‘93 is the driving force behind Féile Classical delights,

“The Feiles and Italia 90 tend to merge in my head: a time of incredible optimism and fun, when it seemed Irish bands – almost all of whom could lay claim to at least one timeless classic – ruled the day. The Trip to Tipp was the Mecca for Irish bands, a celebration of Irish rock music that had never been seen before. This concert has been in the ether for some time now, and myself and the bands are really excited to be collaborating with the Irish Chamber Orchestra to put together a glorious in your face celebration of a special time in Irish music! Féile was special, it was iconic, it was our Woodstock and Féile Classical will be an even bigger, better, louder explosion of the best of those days and so much more.”

