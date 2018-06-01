Tickets on sale for Josh Groban's Dublin concert

Tickets for Josh Groban’s Dublin concert are now on sale.

The singer brings his 2018 Arena tour to 3Arena Dublin on December 16.

This is Groban’s first tour since his sold-out Stages Tour.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans,” he said.

[quote]It’s the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto.[/quote]

Tickets from Ticketmaster are priced from €69.50, including booking and facility fees.

Currently, Groban is filming the new Netflix series, The Good Cop, starring opposite Tony Danza, and working on his eighth studio album, which is due out later this year.

Groban will host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York this weekend with Sara Bareilles.

Last year Groban starred in ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’, for which he received a Tony nomination.

