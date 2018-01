These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Justin Timberlake – Filthy

9 Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same

8 Dua Lipa – IDGAF

7 Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – River

6 Clean Bandit ft. Julia Michaels – I Miss You

5 NF – Let You Down

4 PNAU – Go Bang

3 Sunset Brothers x Mark McCabe – I’m Feeling It

2 Chasing Abbey – Talk To Me

1 Jax Jones – Breathe

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in the UK on this day in 2005!



