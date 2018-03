These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Years & Years – Sanctify

9 Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel

8 Post Malone – Psycho

7 Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends

6 Rudimental ft. Macklemore, Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen – These Days

5 Dermot Kennedy – Young & Free

4 Sigala ft. Paloma Faith – Lullaby

3 Justin Timberlake – Say Something

2 Khalid ft. Normani – Love Lies

1 George Ezra – Paradise

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2009!



Share it:













Don't Miss