These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

9 Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA – All The Stars

8 Dermot Kennedy – Young & Free

7 Kygo ft. Miguel – Remind Me To Forget

6 Snow Patrol – Don’t Give In

5 Khalid ft. Normani – Love Lies

4 Picture This – This Morning

3 Sigala ft. Paloma Faith – Lullaby

2 George Ezra – Paradise

1 Kodaline – Follow Your Fire

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2007!



