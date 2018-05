These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

9 Drake – Nice For What

8 Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry

7 Mark McCabe – Over Me

6 Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa – One Kiss



5 NOTD ft. Bea Miller – I Wanna Know

4 Anne-Marie – 2002



3 Kodaline – Follow Your Fire

2 Gavin James – Always



1 Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2008!

