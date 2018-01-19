WATCH: Aslan performed a brilliant medley of hits on the Late Late

19 January 2018

It’s 30 years since Aslan released their debut album that went straight to number one in the charts at the time.

The band performed a medley of hits from the album on the Late Late in a rousing performance.

Needless to say, they brought the house down and social media was loving it.

https://twitter.com/Grimes1e/status/954481115636686849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It's so good to see #Christydignam looking fit and well & in sparkling form tonight @RTELateLateShow #latelate #Aslan — Andra Johnston (@unedeuxtroix) January 19, 2018

The band also performed a rousing version of their classic ‘Crazy World’.

