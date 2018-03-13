Singer-songwriter RuthAnne joined Niall Horan on stage last night at his sold-out 3Arena gig.

Having co-written a number of songs on his album ‘Flicker’, Niall invited RuthAnne to duet with him on their song, 2Nite.

It was a dream come true for RuthAnne who told her parents at age nine that she would perform in the 3Arena and last night her dream became a reality.

RuthAnne, who is currently based in LA, is a successful songwriter.

She has written songs for many artists like JoJo, Britney Spears, One Direction and John Legend.

The singer is poised to launch her own solo singing career.

Her single, The Vow, will be released at midnight, March 22 worldwide.

