Four years after the famous ‘Garth Gate’ fiasco, Garth Brooks has sparked rumours that he will be returning to Ireland to resurrect those cancelled gigs.

Speaking at this year’s Country Music Association Fest, the singer was asked by Tyrone native Karen Green whether he planned on returning.

The long-life Irish fan told the singer that she camped out for two days to secure tickets for both the opening and closing nights of the proposed gigs.

She then asked him whether he was planning any European or Irish concerts in the near future and here’s what he had to say:

“When it comes to Ireland, first of all, when that cancellation happened, it was probably the most devastating thing ever”

“We’ve talked about being sad, talk about being scared, that’s probably the saddest moment of my musical career- what happened with Dublin”

“That happened probably after the coolest moment in my musical career – selling 400,000 tickets in one city, that’s very sweet. To have to refund 400,00 tickets broke my heart.”

“Not being allowed to play all five, I had to pick two of the five to cancel and I said ‘screw that, I’m not going to do that to those people.’

“It was either all or none, when it became none, it was like ‘come over here’ and I’ve been lucky to see the Irish flag at just about every concert that we do and I so thank them for making the miles over here and hope its worth it”

He then said that he’s already talked to concert organisers and those who “make the decision in Ireland” to let him know that if they’re willing, so is he.

“I have 100% made the opportunity available to the people that make the decision in Ireland, to get those shows back up and get them running again”

“If and when they say yes, I will be there”

