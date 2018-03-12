Three students from the University of Limerick have put their spin on Drake’s God’s Plan giving the man himself a run for his money.

It is, of course, election week in UL and the lads are running for office under the collective name of Two and Half Men – clever considering one of them is only 5’8 (can’t tell you which one!).

Kevin Whelton, Jack Gorman and Eoin Ryan have been best friends since the beginning of their college days and well, it looks like they don’t want to leave just yet.

The Woodwork and Technical Drawing students collectively decided to run for the roles of ULSU President, Welfare Officer and Academic Officer last year and have been planning their campaign ever since.

The future teachers, yes these guys may be teaching your children in the very near future, hail from Cork, Tipp and Westmeath.

It’s safe to say they have got their campaign off to a smashing start with this cracker of a promo video.

We can only imagine the looks they got shooting this one but those drone shots are pretty impressive.

Let’s just say if they can lead as well as they can act then the students at UL are in safe hands.

Voting takes place all day Wednesday with the winners being announced that night….best of luck boys!

