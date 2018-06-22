Waterford’s All Together Now festival announces celeb-stuffed Food & Feasts line-up

22 June 2018

Like the sound of grabbing some authentic Indian street food as you catch some of the finest artists on the summer festival circuit?

Or maybe some fabulous falafel? Or perhaps you just want to dig into a good-old fashioned gourmet burger…

AND what if some of these delicious treats were prepared by the likes of Richard Corrigan from BBC’s Great British Food Revival, The Restaurant’s Gary O’Hanlon or Paul Flynn of The Tannery fame?

Waterford’s All Together Now Festival has just announced its Food and Feasts line-up, and boy, we’re in for a treat.

Featuring food stalls from the likes of Carousel, The Hartery Kitchen, Home Fries, and The Donut Trike, this is festival food that is sure to get your taste buds firing.

You’ll also learn a little along the way thanks to the All Together Now’s Taste of Waterford, Together At The Chef’s Table and Food For Life by Kevin Thornton – a three-hour interactive dining experience located in a secret garden on Curraghmore Estate.

Wine and cocktail lovers will also be in for with a treat a host of talks including one which aims to search for ‘Ireland’s poxiest wine’.

Speaking to Beat on the announcement, festival organisers said: “We have foraged, hunted and gathered a crop of delicious food for this, our inaugural year”.

“We believe our passion for gathering people together to enjoy the shared love of music and food is clear to see from the line-up of food suppliers and producers that we have chosen.”

