The Curraghmore Estate music & arts festival has just built on its family-friendly approach by launching Sunday-only family tickets.

The tickets, which are priced at €75.00 and are on sale now, add to the Family Camping Ticket option that can be snapped up for €179.50.

One-day family tickets will allow one parent to attend the Sunday of the festival with up to two children aged 12 or under from 11am on Sunday, 5 August.

If you’re thinking of bringing your little ones, don’t fret as the festival has you covered thanks to their Kids Together programme, which features a Graffiti Workshop, Arcadia Spectacular Kids Rave and Scavenger Hunt to name just a few.

Speaking to Beat, All Together Now said: “Kids will have the freedom to run among the boldly coloured abundance of flora and explore the small streams within.

“The activities we have chosen for Kids Together bring together elements that are important to children’s wellbeing and learning. Promoting creativity and the innocence of children’s imaginations is what we want to achieve through an approachable and secure festival set up”, they continued.

“We see this area as being wholesome for the whole family and a chance to clear the mind of the usual stresses and bring you to a world of celestial beauty and allure.”

