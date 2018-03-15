With our Paddy’s Day Keywest gig at Langtons Ballroom, Kilkenny just around the corner, we’re taking a look back at the best the band has released over the last few years.

You can join the chart-topping Dublin lads by getting your hands on tickets via Ticketmaster.ie or Langtons House Hotel.

But first, we’ll kick things off with one of their finest recent moments, The Little Things…

The Little Things, 2017:

Little Awkward Moments, 2017:

This Summer, 2016:

This is Heartbreak, 2016:

Something Beautiful, 2017:

The Fool I Am, 2018:

Fight for Love, 2014:

