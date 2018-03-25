Social welfare customers will begin to receive an increase in their weekly welfare payments this week.

There will be a €5 increase in the maximum rate of all weekly payments for pensioners, lone parents, jobseekers, carers, people with disabilities, widows, and people on employment programmes.

Younger jobseekers aged 26 or younger who are on reduced rates, most of whom are living with their families, will receive the full €5 increase.

Customers receiving reduced rate payments each week and dependent adults will receive proportionate increases. A €2 increase for each qualified dependent child will be made in all weekly payments.

The increase was provided for in Budget 2018 and will be in place by Friday, March 30.

“This extra money will go to the families who need it most – every week,” said Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

“The increases in the basic rate for pension payments in Budget 2017 and Budget 2018 is 4.3%. The basic rate increase for most other welfare payments over the two-year period is 5.3%.”

In total, some 1.3 million social welfare recipients and a further 560,000 dependants will benefit from the increases.

These are the first increases in eight years that were provided by the Government for many social welfare recipients.

Also this week, the weekly income thresholds for the Working Family Payment will increase by €10 per week for families with up to three children. The income disregard for One-Parent Family Payment and Jobseeker’s Transition recipients will increase, by €20 to €130 per week.

“My ambition is that no child in Ireland should live in consistent poverty,” said Minister Doherty.

“Under Budget 2018, the qualified child payment, which is paid each week to families with children, will increase from €29.80 to €31.80 for each child.

“This increase of 6.7% is the first increase to this payment in eight years, and will directly benefit over 400,000 children.”

EFFECTIVE DATES

March 21: Jobseeker’s Allowance; Farm Assist; Pre-Retirement Allowance.

Jobseeker’s Allowance; Farm Assist; Pre-Retirement Allowance. March 22: Jobseeker’s Benefit.

Jobseeker’s Benefit. March 26: Illness Benefit; Injury Benefit; Maternity/Adoptive Benefit; Paternity Benefit; Health and Safety Benefit; Supplementary Welfare Allowance.

Illness Benefit; Injury Benefit; Maternity/Adoptive Benefit; Paternity Benefit; Health and Safety Benefit; Supplementary Welfare Allowance. March 28: Disability Allowance.

Disability Allowance. March 29: Invalidity Pension; Deserted Wife’s Benefit; Deserted Wife’s Allowance; One Parent Family Payment (Other than a Widow/er); Jobseeker’s Transitional Payment; Carer’s Allowance; Carer’s Benefit; Working Family Payment (previously Family Income Supplement).

Invalidity Pension; Deserted Wife’s Benefit; Deserted Wife’s Allowance; One Parent Family Payment (Other than a Widow/er); Jobseeker’s Transitional Payment; Carer’s Allowance; Carer’s Benefit; Working Family Payment (previously Family Income Supplement). March 30: Disablement Pension; Disablement Gratuity; Incapacity Supplement; Death Benefit Pension (under the OIB scheme); State Pension (Contributory); Widow/er’s (Contributory) Pension; Guardian’s Payment (Contributory); State Pension (Non-Contributory); Blind Person’s Pension; Widow/er’s (Non-Contributory) Pension; One-Parent-Family-Payment (in the case of a Widow/er); Guardian’s Payment (Non-Contributory).

Share it:













Don't Miss