Barnardos LOST campaign has been launched in the South East.

The aim is to highlight how children are being lost in plain sight, who through no fault of their own are homeless, suffering poverty, abuse and neglect.

The charity offers a wide range of services in the region.

Director of Fundraising for Barnardos Mary Gamble said, “there are children everywhere around us that are experiencing homelessness, experiencing neglect and consistent poverty.

Our TV ad and our radio ad really does try and cut through the chatter and cut through the noise to try and make people really understand and give them a jolt to see actually it’s all around us and nobody is taking notice of it.

What Barnardos is trying to do is say to people it’s not good enough and there should not be this many children on waiting lists.

There should not be this many children living in emergency accommodation.”

