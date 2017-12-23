A Saudi-led coalition air strike has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The strike targeted a gathering of tribesmen supporting Shia rebels, known as Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Iranian-allied Houthis, who control the capital, since March 2015. It imposed a blockade on the impoverished country when the conflict began.

The coalition eased the blockade on the key Red Sea port of Hodeida in November. Rebel-held Hodeida, a vital lifeline for Yemenis, received its first commercial oil shipment in 50 days on Saturday.

Yemen’s stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced three million and crippled the country’s health system.

– PA

