100 medical practitioners say Eighth Amendment has not impinged on how they deliver healthcare

21 April 2018

A group of doctors and nurses say the 8th amendment has not impinged on how they deliver healthcare.

Around 100 medical practitioners gathered in Dublin earlier in a meeting organised by Doctors for Life.

They expressed concern about the Government’s proposals to allow unrestricted access to abortion for 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

Commenting after the meeting, Dr. Andrew O’Regan said:

“The Government’s proposal for abortion would enforce the provision of abortion services on local GP surgeries even though the Government knows that the proposal they have put forward has nothing to do with healthcare. The proposal would introduce unrestricted abortion in the 1st three months of pregnancy for any reason whatsoever.

“At our meeting today, over 100 doctors expressed alarm at what the Government is proposing. Further concern was expressed at the fact that the first GPs heard about this proposal was on the news as the Minister didn’t consult with them at all.”

He concluded:

“As GPs and other healthcare workers, we feel that the public are entitled to know that the Government’s proposal has nothing to do with healthcare, and everything to do with introducing abortion on demand into Ireland.”

Share it:













Don't Miss