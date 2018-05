Concern is being raised over waiting times for appointments with child psychologists.

It has emerged 110 children under the age of four are waiting more than a year.

While 1684 children between the ages of 4 and 17 have to wait more than 12 months also.

Fianna Fáil’s Mental Health Spokesperson, James Brown, has labelled the figures ‘unacceptable’.

