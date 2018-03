14-year-old seriously injured after car driven at group of children

25 March 2018

A 14-year-old girl’s in a serious condition in hospital after a car was driven at a group of children in Glasgow.

Police say it was a deliberate act and are treating it as attempted murder.

Three girls aged 12, 13 and 14, and a 12 year-old boy were treated for minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

