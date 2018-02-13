14,000 people have objected to plans to redevelop the Hellfire Club in the Dublin mountains.

South Dublin County Council wants to turn the area into a major tourist attraction with a €15m investment.

The planning proposal includes a visitor centre with a viewing platform.

But Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy is worried about the extra traffic it will bring to the area.

He said: “I think Dublin have put forward a scheme which could lead to a permanent gridlock situation on weekends and busy summer days.”

– Digital Desk

