14,446 new homes were completed in 2017 – that is an increase of almost 50% on 2016.

58% of these were housing schemes, 14% were apartments and 28% were single units according to new figures from the CSO.

76% of the homes were built in urban areas, compared to 23% in rural areas.

3,526 new homes were built in the first three months of 2018.

