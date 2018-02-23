Eighteen residential premises in Limerick and Dublin have been raided this morning as part of an investigation into a Dublin-based organised crime gang.

Approximately €15,000 cash was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau and local gardaí, along with a number of watches (Breitling, Rolex, Cartier), an Audi Q7, a Mercedes Vito, a VW Golf Mark7 GTD and a Honda Motorcycle. A freezing order has also been made in respect of a substantial amount of money in a bank account.

A quantity of documents and mobile phones are also being examined by investigating officers.

A number of national units conducted a search operation in the Dublin 1, Dublin 7, Dublin 11, North County Dublin and Limerick this morning, and more searches are ongoing.

No arrests have been made as yet.

– Digital desk

