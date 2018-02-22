18 new CPE patients confirmed as public health emergency enters fifth month

A total of 18 new patients with CPE were detected in the two-week period from February 5-18.

This is three times the number of patients detected with CPE in the previous two-week period (January 22-February 4).

Carbapenemase Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) is a superbug resistant to most or all antibiotics.

CPE was first declared as a public health emergency on October 25, 2017 and the National Public Health Emergency Team on CPE have met to discuss the matter for the 13th time today.

Today’s discussion focused on governance arrangements at an operational level in the HSE to target CPE.

The infection, which is carried in the bowel, can cause blood stream infection in vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with low immunity.

Ireland has seen an increase in the number of cases year on year. Data showed that the number of patients with newly confirmed CPE increased to 435 in 2017 from 282 in 2016.

The spread of this superbug in hospitals can lead to the closure of beds, wards and units removing thereby, essential capacity to provide services, to admit patients from Emergency Departments and to address waiting lists effectively.

According to the Department of Health, “Public Health and microbiological advice indicates that the opportunity remains for effective interventions to be taken which can protect our patients, protect our hospital capacity from unplanned closures and ultimately lead to a halting or reduction in the spread of this superbug.”

Share it:













Don't Miss