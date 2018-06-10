A 19-year-old man has died following an incident in the popular resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus.

Conor Morgan, a DCU student from Co Louth, died while on holidays but it is not yet clear what circumstances led to his death.

The teenager played football with the Dundalk Gaels who described him as a ”great friend”.

Paying tribute to him on Facebook, the club wrote: ”Dundalk Gaels regret to announce the death, while on holidays, of our club member, player and great friend Conor ‘Morgie’ Morgan.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Paul, Blathnaid and Sarah at this incredibly difficult and devastating time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Conor is a former student of De la Salle College and had represented Louth at underage level in football.

