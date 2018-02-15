19-year-old man arrested after seizure of €500k worth of cocaine

15 February 2018

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated value of €500,000 in Kildare.

A man has also been arrested during the operation in Maynooth today.

As part of ongoing investigations being conducted by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Kildare regions a vehicle was intercepted in Maynooth at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon.

Cocaine, subject to analysis, was seized with an estimated street value of €500,000.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.

