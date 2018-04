Body of Tipperary man Malachy Brennan found deceased

07 April 2018

The body of Malachy Brennan, 63 years of age who was missing from his home in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary has been located deceased.

Malachy had been missing since 2nd April 2018.

Searches had been on going since his disappearance involving member of the public, an Garda Síochána, coast guard R115, fire service, Nenagh Ormond search and rescue and civil defence.

Gardaí wish to thank the media and public for their assistance.

