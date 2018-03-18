Missing: 14-year-old Elisha Gault from Carrick On Suir, Co. Tipperary

18 March 2018

Gardaí in Clonmel, County Tipperary are appealing for the public’s help in tracing 14-year-old Elisha Gault who has been missing since yesterday.

Elisha was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at approximately 10pm last night.

She is described as being approximately 5′ 10″ to 6′ tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

It is not known what she was wearing.

Gardai and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

