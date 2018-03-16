Orange snow-ice weather warning issued for Waterford and Wexford

16 March 2018

A status orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth for Sunday.

Meanwhile a status yellow snow ice weather advisory has been issued for the rest of the country.

Met Eireann is expecting significant falls of snow this weekend for most of the South East counties.

Temperatures are also set to plummet with people urged to wrap up well if heading to St Patrick’s Day events.

*UPDATE*

Met Eireann have now issued a STATUS ORANGE Warning for Snow-ice Warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford pic.twitter.com/uXpBqELiCc — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 16, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss