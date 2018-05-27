Waterford FC release statement following Alan Reynolds assault in Tramore Co.Waterford

27 May 2018

Gardaí in Co. Waterford is investigating an assault that occurred outside a premises on Main Street Tramore in the early hours of this morning, 27th May 2018.

At approximately 1 am, a male in his 40s received injuries to his face and was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

No arrests have been made and witnesses are asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051391620.

Waterford FC released a statement via social media this evening.

