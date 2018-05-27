Waterford FC release statement following Alan Reynolds assault in Tramore Co.Waterford

27 May 2018

Gardaí in Co. Waterford is investigating an assault that occurred outside a premises on Main Street Tramore in the early hours of this morning, 27th May 2018.

At approximately 1 am, a male in his 40s received injuries to his face and was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

No arrests have been made and witnesses are asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051391620.

Gardai in Tramore are investigating an assault that occurred on Main Street Tramore at approximately 1am this morning. A man in his 40s received injuries to his face and was taken to University Waterford Hospital. It’s understood the victim is involved in coaching soccer. — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) May 27, 2018

Waterford FC soccer club is due to issue a statement later this evening following a vicious assault on the club's first team Manager last night. Alan Reynolds was jumped on and beaten and kicked by one, possibly two men, at around 1 am on a street in Tramore; so far no arrests. — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) May 27, 2018

Waterford FC released a statement via social media this evening.

Waterford FC Statement – Alan Reynolds Waterford FC can confirm that manager Alan Reynolds is recovering in hospital following an unprovoked assault last night. The club will be making no further comment on the matter. — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) May 27, 2018

