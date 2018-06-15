Gardai in Co. Wexford stopped the car earlier today, 15th June 2018.

The driver was found to be unlicenced and driving his friends car.

According to Wexford Roads Policing Unit, the owner of the vehicle is currently disqualified from driving and had his friend, who doesn’t hold a licence, drive his car for him.

Both the driver and owner face court appearances.

 

