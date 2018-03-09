200 Jobs Announced in Tipp

200 Jobs Announced in Tipp09 March 2018
Two hundred jobs are on the way to Co Tipperary.
Rockshel Life Sciences has purchased a plant site in Cashel and will invest 14 million euro in fitting it out.
Recruitment is already underway with fifty positions being created immediately in manufacturing, R&D, technical, analytical, quality and support.
A further 150 positions will be filled over the next 24 months.