200 Jobs Announced in Tipp

09 March 2018

Two hundred jobs are on the way to Co Tipperary.

Rockshel Life Sciences has purchased a plant site in Cashel and will invest 14 million euro in fitting it out.

200 new jobs have been announced. Recruitment is already underway. The development is worth €14m. — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) March 9, 2018

Recruitment is already underway with fifty positions being created immediately in manufacturing, R&D, technical, analytical, quality and support.

A further 150 positions will be filled over the next 24 months.

Share it:













Don't Miss