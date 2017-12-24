Around 200 skiers are stranded in chair lifts after a gondola broke down at a resort in the French Alps.

Rescue operations are under way and no one has been reported injured so far.

An official with the prefecture in the eastern Isere region told The Associated Press that most of the skiers were evacuated after spending one or two hours stuck on the gondola at the Chamrousse resort.

The gondola cars run 25 metres above the ground.

Violaine Demaret, the prefecture official, said two civil security helicopters dropped rescue personnel over every car to open the roof hatches, release the skiers inside and lower them down to safety.

The rescue operation is expected to be completed before nightfall.

Don't Miss